LONDON, June 19 Italian bond futures fell
further on Friday after a euro zone finance ministers' meeeting
ended on Thursday with no breakthrough in deadlocked Greek debt
talks.
Euro zone leaders will now hold an emergency summit on
Monday to try to avert a Greek default at the end of the month
after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenues
slumped.
Italian BTP futures, the yardstick for bonds issued
by the euro zone countries most vulnerable to contagion from
Greece, fell 49 ticks to 129.49. German Bund futures,
which have over the past two weeks benefited from a renwed
safe-haven bid on the Greek crisis, were 2 ticks up at 151.49.
