** Discount retailer Poundland up c.5 pct, one of the top FTSE 250 gainers & recovering poise after weakness in the previous session

** Morgan Stanley raises rating on stock, down c.30 pct from peak until Thursday close, to "equal-weight" vs "under-weight"

** Broker says concerns over co's expansion plan and the structural attractiveness of the single-price model in the UK now well understood by investors

** Citigroup, which has "buy" rating on the stock, expects EPS growth to accelerate in 2H of FY16 given 1H store openings and easing LFL comps

** Poundland fell 3.5 pct on Thursday when it cautioned that trading H1 to be subdued (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)