LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's debt market will take
its cue from a meeting to discuss controls in the foreign
exchange market. Kenyan Treasuries are likely to met by sluggish
demand at next week's auctions.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's debt market is expected to take its cue from the
outcome of a meeting on Friday called by the central bank to
discuss foreign exchange controls with banking executives.
Traders said the meeting may come up with ways of relaxing
the controls to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market,
driving up demand for Nigerian debt.
The central bank imposed the controls in February to curb
speculation in the naira and save its dwindling foreign
reserves. But they have slowed the participation of offshore
investors in the bond market.
"We hope the forex market will be opened up at the end of
the meeting today (Friday) to further encourage more offshore
participation in the bond market," one dealer said.
JP Morgan has threatened to eject Nigeria from its
Government Bond Index (GBI-EM) by the end of the year unless it
restores liquidity to currency markets in a way that allows
foreign investors tracking the benchmark to conduct transactions
with minimal hurdles.
They removal of the controls could spur fresh interest in
the debt market and a fall in yields across the curve.
The yield on the benchmark debt maturing in 2024 fell to
13.82 percent on Friday, from 13.95 percent a week ago.
KENYA
Kenyan Treasury bill yields are likely to rise amid
tightening liquidity and low demand.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is due to sell 91-day
, 182-day and 364-day Treasury
bills worth a total of 8 billion shillings ($81.22 million).
"What we will see is probably low subscriptions and upwards
pressure on yields," said Mathangani Kariuki, a trader at
Kestrel Capital.
Analysts say yields have also come under pressure from the
central bank's liquidity mop ups, which have seen banks park
their cash in repurchase agreements (repos) and term auction
deposits, where yields are higher than Treasury bills.
Kenya will also auction 2-year, and 5-year Treasury bonds
next week, to raise a total of 20 billion shillings for
budgetary support.
"The market will be pretty quiet until that comes through.
Indication is that we may see the 2-year come in around 12.50
and the 5-year come in at 12.70 based on where the CBK is
currently mopping up term auction deposits," Kariuki said.
At this week's sale, the weighted average yield on the
91-day bill rose to 8.317 percent at auction on Thursday from
8.312 percent last week.
The yield on the 364-day paper rose to 11.139 percent,
versus 11.088 percent a week ago earlier, while the yield on the
182-day note rose to 10.641 percent from 10.538 percent.
($1 = 98.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and Drazrn Jorgic in
Nairobi; Editing by Larry King)