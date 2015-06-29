June 29IVS Group SA :

* Reported on Friday to have acquired minority 25 percent stake in CSH Srl for 2.4 million euros ($2.64 million)

* The operation brings the company's stake in CSH Srl to 100 percent

* CSH Srl controls the Coinservice division, already fully consolidated in IVS Group accounts

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)