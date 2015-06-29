June 29 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Friday that it has completed the liquidation and extinction (on June 5) of Sporting Portugal Fund - Fundo de Investimento Alternativo Fechado

* All economic rights pass to Sporting SAD, sole participant of the fund

Source text: bit.ly/1edWflK

