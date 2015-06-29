BRIEF-Diageo says HMRC to issue notices requiring additional tax
* Diageo - HM Revenue & Customs intends to issue preliminary notices of assessment under new diverted profits tax regime, which came into effect in April 2015
June 29 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :
* Announced on Friday the placement of up to 9 million bonds with nominal value of 5 euros ($5.54) each, with extension possibility, to be subscribed from June 29 to July 3
* Interest rate of 4.75 percent, bond maturity in 3 years
* Total finacing amount of up to 55 milion euros
* Also announced in the same document the list of acquired players for the next sports season (2015/2016): Ederson, Marçal, Carcela, Dalcio, Diego Lopes, Leo Natel, Pele, Tarabat, Francisco Vera and Murillo
