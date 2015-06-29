Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
** UK asset managers fall between 2 pct to 5 pct in early trading on worries about fund outflows on the back of a sharp deterioration in Greece
** Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to stem outflows of cash
** Aberdeen Asset Management was down 3.2 pct, Henderson Group down 4.7 pct, Man Group down 4 pct, Schroders shed 2.6 pct, Jupiter Asset Management down 2.7 pct while Ashmore fell 2 pct
** UK FTSE 100 down 2.1 pct
** Goldman Sachs, citing EPFR data, says Aberdeen saw its largest net outflow this year last week
** The broker repeated its "buy" call on Man Group on the back on improved performance at its GLG unit
** Greece has less than 48 hours to pay back 1.6 bln euros of IMF loans, and a default would set in train events that could lead to the country's eventual exit from the euro currency bloc (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
DUBAI, May 10 First quarter results from major companies drove trading on Saudi Arabia's stock exchange on Wednesday, with the Riyadh index edging 0.2 percent higher, while Qatar's bourse outperformed as investors bought shares on recent price dips.