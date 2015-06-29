BRIEF-K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter: Johan Thorell appointed chairman
May 10 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
June 29 Starhedge SA :
* Said on Saturday it sold 270,000 own shares representing 4.83 percent stake
* Following transaction number of own shares decreased to 15.14 percent of company's capital from 19.97 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
* CEO Staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 percent of vote