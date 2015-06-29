June 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:

* agrees a 600 million loan with the European Investment Bank, SACE to support the automotive group's research, development and production plans for 2015-17

* the three-year loan provided by EIB and 50-percent guaranteed by SACE relates to FCA's production and R&D sites in northern and southern Italy