BRIEF-Park Electrochemical posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.13/shr
* Park Electrochemical Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results
July 13 Linedata Services SA :
* Announced on Friday a public share buyback offer
* Number of shares incluced in the buyback is 1,600,000
* Offer price is set at 25 euros ($27.84) per share
* Duration of the offer is set at 20 calendar days
SEOUL, May 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has got permission from South Korean authorities to domestically test a driverless vehicle fitted with its electronic parts and software, as the tech giant aims to muscle into the automotive industry in search of a new growth driver.