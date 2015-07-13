BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
(Corrects sourcedate to Sunday)
July 13 AXA SA :
* Announced on Sunday a partnership with the Commercial International Bank (CIB) in Egypt
* Says entered into a 10-year Life & Savings exclusive bancassurance agreement with CIB
* As part of the partnership, AXA is to acquire 100 pct of Commercial International Life (CIL), the Life & Savings joint-venture between CIB (45 pct) and Legal & General (55 pct) in Egypt
* Says the acquisition of CIL is for a consideration of approximately 88 million euros ($98 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1Rt5P6d
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.