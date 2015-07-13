Coach's quarterly profit jumps 8.6 pct on less discounting
May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.
July 13 Solar Company SA :
* Said on Friday that its June 2015 revenue was 10.5 million zlotys ($2.8 million)
($1 = 3.7515 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).