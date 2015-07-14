July 14 Polski Koncern Miesny Duda SA (PKM Duda) :

* Said on Monday that Cedrob SA, following its tender offer for the company's shares, has bought 9,176,857 shares for 7.4 zlotys ($1.96) each

* Cedrob increases its stake in the company to 66 pct from 32.99 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7739 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)