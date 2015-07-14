July 14 Ab-Biotics SA :

* Said on Monday obtained a patent in Japan for its Ab-Fortis food ingredient

* The patent protects iron-fortified foods and the process of obtaining, based on microencapsulated iron in an alginate matrix

* The patent mentions, among others, yogurt, milk, drink and meat emulsion

* The product can be marketed as a nutritional supplement

* The patent is registered under JP 5757528 number, Japan is the seventh country to grant patent for Ab-Fortis

