BRIEF-Syria's Solidarity Alliance Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 84.5 million pounds versus 120.7 million pounds year ago
July 14 Pro Kapital Grupp AS
* Says participation of Eginvest Limited in the company has increased by 9.3 million shares to 17.18 percent
KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 Edra Energy has relaunched a request for proposal to hire banks for its IPO that is targeting to raise $500 million to $1 billion, IFR Asia reported citing two sources with knowledge of the deal.