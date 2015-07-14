July 14 Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA :
* Following decisions taken by board meeting of Sept. 12,
2005 bond with duration of 7 years to maximum amount of
41,075,000 euros ($45.22 million) was issued
* Following board meeting of Sept. 12, 2005 a maximum of
132,500 bonds with nominal value of up to 310 euros were issued,
each with two warrants
* Creation of 52,652 new shares, each carrying a coupon
sheet 'strip VVPR' was officially recorded on July 14, 2015
* 52,652 new shares shall be admitted to trading by Euronext
Brussels as of July 16, 2015
