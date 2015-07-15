PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 15 ASML Holding Nv
* CEO says sees Q4 sales equal to Q3 outlook, "with some upside potential"
* CEO says sees 2015 sales higher than 2014's 5.86 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 8 When mobile gaming firm Netmarble Games debuts on Friday, its founder Bang Jun-hyuk will be the only billionaire in South Korea's top-10 wealthiest stock holders with no ties to the chaebol, the mainly family-owned industrial conglomerates that dominate Asia's fourth-largest economy.