'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
July 15 Burberry Group Plc
* CFO says excluding Hong Kong seeing growth from Chinese consumer in every other market
* CFO says all Hong Kong stores still profitable, not planning change to HK strategy
* Shares down 1.5 percent at 0726 GMT Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.