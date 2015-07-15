BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
July 15 Equitier SA :
* June 2015 unconsolidated revenue of 371,400 zlotys ($99,070) versus 209,300 zlotys a year ago
* H1 unconsolidated revenue of 1.3 million zlotys versus 653,100 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.7489 zlotys)
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.