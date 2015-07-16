BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says Vattenfall selects co as strategic partner
* Says Vattenfall selects Tata Consultancy Services as strategic partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 Tele Columbus AG :
* Enters into an agreement to acquire PrimaCom Holding GmbH, for a total consideration of 711 million euros ($777.34 million) on a cash and debt free basis from Medfort S.à r.l., PrimaCom Finance (Lux) S.à r.l. and PrimaCom Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
* Acquisition of PrimaCom will be financed through a combination of cash on balance sheet, a fully underwritten financing including both a Senior and junior tranche and a 125 million euros equity bridge loan
* Equity bridge financing and potentially a proportion of the debt financing will be taken out by an equity rights issue and/or other equity and equity-like measures which are planned to be conducted in H2 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Vattenfall selects Tata Consultancy Services as strategic partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ANKARA, May 2 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss possible operations in Syria's Manbij and Raqqa with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an official visit to Russia on Wednesday, and with U.S. President Donald Trump later this month.