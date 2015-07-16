UPDATE 1-Drugstore chain CVS reports better-than-expected profit
May 2 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by demand for high-margin specialty pharmacy services.
July 16 Orchestra Premaman SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 revenue of 141.3 million euros ($154.5 million), up 14.3 pct from 123.5 million euros a year ago
* Announces launch of Euro PP private bond blacement of 57.5 million euros
* Bond placement is composed of a tranche of 22.5 million euros with a 6-year maturity and a coupon of 4.031 pct, and a tranche of 35 million euros with a 7-year maturity and a coupon of 4.340 pct
* Bond settlement expected for July 22 after which bonds will be admitted to trading on the Marche Libre market of Euronext Paris
($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as it flew more passengers, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co.