BRIEF-The Mosaic Co reports Q1 sales $1.6 bln vs $1.7 bln
* Total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.3 to 2.6 million tonnes for Q2 of 2017, versus 2.4 million tonnes last year
July 16 Spineguard SA :
* Announced on Wednesday the validation of a joint "smart screw" design by Spineguard and Zavation, its US partner
* Says the validation is a key milestone toward commercialization
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.3 to 2.6 million tonnes for Q2 of 2017, versus 2.4 million tonnes last year
May 2 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would sell all its natural gas production assets in the Marcellus shale field for $1.23 billion, as it shifts focus to liquids-rich, higher-margin assets.