BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says Vattenfall selects co as strategic partner
Says Vattenfall selects Tata Consultancy Services as strategic partner
July 16 TelForceOne SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, myPhone Sp. z o. o., signed a 258,970 zloty ($68,470) deal with Jeronimo Martins Polska S.A. to deliver, among others, mobile phones and tablets
* The total turnover between the two parties reached over 10 pct of the company's capital which was measured at 81,695,691 zlotys as of May 31
($1 = 3.7822 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANKARA, May 2 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss possible operations in Syria's Manbij and Raqqa with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an official visit to Russia on Wednesday, and with U.S. President Donald Trump later this month.