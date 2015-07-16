July 16 TelForceOne SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, myPhone Sp. z o. o., signed a 258,970 zloty ($68,470) deal with Jeronimo Martins Polska S.A. to deliver, among others, mobile phones and tablets

* The total turnover between the two parties reached over 10 pct of the company's capital which was measured at 81,695,691 zlotys as of May 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7822 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)