BRIEF-Rita O'Connor appointed CFO of PLx Pharma
* Rita m. o’connor appointed chief financial officer of plx pharma
July 16Olainfarm AS :
* Reported on Wednesday preliminary consolidated sales in June 2015 have reached 7.17 million euros ($7.83 million), which represents an increase by 37 percent compared to the same period one year ago
LONDON, May 2 Shire, the pharma group that bought haemophilia specialist Baxalta last year, reported a better-than-expected 14 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, helped by higher sales of rare disease drugs and demand for its new dry eye medicine.