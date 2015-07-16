(Fixes spelling of the word "announces" in the headline.)

July 16 Bank Vozrozhdenie :

* Reported on Wednesday that Aleksey Krapivin acquired 5.097 pct stake in company

* Kirill Lyushinskiy indirectly increased its stake in company to 7.18 pct from 1.76 pct through FINTAILOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Source text: bit.ly/1e1Tljw, bit.ly/1OfYQs6

(Gdynia Newsroom)