UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 Bank Vozrozhdenie :
* Reported on Wednesday that Aleksey Krapivin acquired 5.097 pct stake in company
* Kirill Lyushinskiy indirectly increased its stake in company to 7.18 pct from 1.76 pct through FINTAILOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.