UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed an investment deal with INC SA
* Under the deal the company will acquire 300 new shares in a limited liability company currently 100 percent-owned by INC
* The issue price of shares is 1,000 zloty ($265.27) each
* The limited liability company will be called IPO Inwestycje Sp. z o.o.
* Following an additional capital increase, IPO Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. will be a subsidiary of INC SA and affiliated company of IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe
($1 = 3.7697 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.