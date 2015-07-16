UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :
* Said on Wednesday that members of its management board, Jaroslaw Ostrowski, Edmund Kozak and Lukasz Piasecki (shareholders), signed a deal with INC SA to acquire shares of IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe
* INC SA holds 66.55 percent stake in IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe
* Jaroslaw Ostrowski, Edmund Kozak and Lukasz Piasecki, acquired 1,060,828 shares, 655,086 shares and 760.586 shares of IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe respectively
* The acquisition price was 0.2019 zloty per share
* Following the transaction, the shareholders will own 29.10 percent stake, 14.55 percent stake and 14.55 percent stake in company respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.