UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Wednesday that following the publication of Runicom'S FY 2014 financial report it decided to resume trading of RUNICOM'S shares as of July 16
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.