UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
July 16 Pierre et Vacances SA :
* Says it will appeal against the judgement of the Grenoble Administrative Court concerning the Center Parcs project in Roybon
May 2 Engine maker Cummins Inc reported a 23.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales across its businesses.