BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang's share trade to resume on May 3
May 2 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 3 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p1i25y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 16 Malin Corporation Plc
* Malin says has raised 42 million eur via private placement, representing around 10 percent of issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
May 2 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 3 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p1i25y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates