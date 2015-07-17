July 17 Sesa SpA :

* Reports for FY 2014/2015 ended April 30 a revenue of 1.06 billion euros ($1.15 billion), up 11.9 percent year on year

* FY 2014/2015 net profit of 21.8 million euros, up 5.5 percent year on year

* Proposes dividend of 0.45 euro per share