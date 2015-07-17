BRIEF-Knosys Ltd updates on convertible note issue
* Knosys raises $1.5 million through convertible note issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 17 Sesa SpA :
* Reports for FY 2014/2015 ended April 30 a revenue of 1.06 billion euros ($1.15 billion), up 11.9 percent year on year
* FY 2014/2015 net profit of 21.8 million euros, up 5.5 percent year on year
* Proposes dividend of 0.45 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Knosys raises $1.5 million through convertible note issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds analyst quote, game releases, share supply, M&A plan)