July 20 LSR Group :

* Says has agreed to sell its 11 concrete plants in Moscow and St Petersburg to Titan Demontazh Stroy

* Financial details of the deal are not disclosed

* The sale is part of the company's strategy to focus on the high-margin projects and fast-growing development business. The sale will help reduce debt and have a positive effect on its 2015 results, - company press-service comments on the deal

