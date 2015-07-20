BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
July 20 LSR Group :
* Says has agreed to sell its 11 concrete plants in Moscow and St Petersburg to Titan Demontazh Stroy
* Financial details of the deal are not disclosed
* The sale is part of the company's strategy to focus on the high-margin projects and fast-growing development business. The sale will help reduce debt and have a positive effect on its 2015 results, - company press-service comments on the deal
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.