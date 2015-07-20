BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 20 Prismaflex International SA :
* Reports Q1 2015/2016 revenue of 13.5 million euros ($14.65 million) versus 14.1 million euros previous year Sourec text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.