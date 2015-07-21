BRIEF-United-Guardian Q1 EPS $0.14
* United-Guardian reports higher first quarter sales and earnings
July 21 Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez tells reporters:
* Not receiving pushback on Entresto price in U.S.
* Cautious about U.S. Entresto ramp-up but should accelerate in 2016
* Still bullish on Afinitor growth prospects, despite latest data with Bristol's Opdivo
* FX has caused company to take a hard look at cost base in Switzerland and around world
* "Not happy" with Alcon growth rate; key to faster Alcon growth is innovation, with new products coming soon
* Will continue to see Sandoz biopharmaceuticals growing 20-30 percent for next few years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ben Hirschler)
* Patriot one obtains purchase agreement with reseller serving u.s. Government and military Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: