BRIEF-United-Guardian Q1 EPS $0.14
* United-Guardian reports higher first quarter sales and earnings
July 21 DBV Technologies SA :
* Announced on Monday the closing of $281.5 million public offering and full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional American Depositary Shares
* Underwritten public offering covered 4,140,000 ordinary shares in the form of 8,280,000 American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, at a price to the public of $34.00 per ADS
* Price included an additional 1,080,000 ADSs sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional ADSs
* Each ADS represents the right to receive one-half of one ordinary share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* United-Guardian reports higher first quarter sales and earnings
* Says controlling shareholder Zhang Guanfu signs agreement to sell its entire 21.04 percent stake in the company for 3.0 billion yuan ($434.72 million) to investment firm