July 21 MobiMedia Solution SA (formerly Art &
Business Magazine SA) :
* Said on Monday that it acquired 100 percent stake in
MoneyStripe AB for 5.5 million zlotys ($1.4 million) and
Systematic Investments Group SIG AB for 18.0 mln zlotys
* Will pay for the acquisition in its own series C shares of
the nominal price of 1 zloty per share
* The sellers will receive 5.5 million and 18.0 million of
the series C shares respectively
* MoneyStripe AB specializes in mobile and multimedia
marketing
* Systematic Investments Group SIG AB is a developer of
trading systems
* Also bought a software licence, 'Aitellu Media
Monitoring', which enables to monitor and analyze the Internet
data
* For the licence and rights to buy the software's
operational platform, valued at 6.5 million zlotys, the company
will pay 6.5 million of its series C shares
($1 = 3.8120 zlotys)
