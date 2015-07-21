July 21 Mensch Und Maschine Software SE
:
* Half year sales amounted to 81.42 million euros ($88.15
million) (previous year: 70.71 million euros/ +15 pct)
* H1 group EBITDA came in at 6.42 million euros (previous
year: 5.57 million euros / +15 pct)
* H1 operating profit EBITDA before depreciation,
amortization, interest and taxes climbed to 4.28 million euros
(previous year: 3.46 / +24 pct)
* Is confident that the targets for fiscal year 2015 are
fully achievable
* FY sales should clearly exceed 150 million euros, for
EBITDA a target range from 11 million euros to 12 million euros
was defined
