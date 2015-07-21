July 21 EEMS Italia SpA :
* Says court in Rieti announces the decree of approval of
its composition with creditors
* Deadline for the implementation of its composition with
creditors is Aug. 31
* Court in Rieti scheduled the hearing for the approval of
the composition with creditors of unit Solsonica SpA on Sept. 17
Gala SpA :
* Says acknowledges the court approval of EEMS composition
with creditors
* Composition with creditors envisages that Gala subscribes
to 392,374,080 new shares issued under a reserved capital
increase worth 1,570,000 euros ($1.70 million), making Gala EEMS
major shareholder with a 90 pct stake
