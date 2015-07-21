July 21 Uniwheels AG :

* Has started its new plant construction in Stalowa Wola, Poland, which will increase the capacity of its Polish factories by approximately 2 million wheels annually

* Completion of the construction works is planned for September

* The new factory will be company's fourth plant, joining two in Stalowa Wola and one in Germany

* Total CAPEX for the new Stalowa Wola plant is estimated at about 87 million euros ($94.4 million)

* The investment is financed with proceeds from the IPO conducted in Warsaw in April and also own funds and credit lines

($1 = 0.9219 euros)