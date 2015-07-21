July 21 Industrial Milk Company SA (IMC) :

* Lowered its debt by 15 percent in H1 2015 to $108.7 millions as of June 30 from $127.4 millions as of Dec. 31, 2014

* Plans to reduce its debt further to $100 millions by the end of 2015 and to the level of about $80 million by the end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)