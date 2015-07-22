BRIEF-Century Casinos Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 22 Yaprak Sut ve Besi Ciftlikleri Sanayi ve Ticaret :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed a credit agreement with Ziraat Bankasi for 6 million lira ($2.24 million)
* Said 1 million lira of the loan is agricultural working capital credit with 18 months maturity and 4 percent interest rate
* 5 million lira of the loan is agricultural investment credit with 7 years maturity
* Agricultural investment credit will be subsidized by government with low interest
($1 = 2.6845 liras)
* Adjusted net income was $18.4 million or $0.14 per diluted share for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: