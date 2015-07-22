July 22 Yaprak Sut ve Besi Ciftlikleri Sanayi ve Ticaret :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a credit agreement with Ziraat Bankasi for 6 million lira ($2.24 million)

* Said 1 million lira of the loan is agricultural working capital credit with 18 months maturity and 4 percent interest rate

* 5 million lira of the loan is agricultural investment credit with 7 years maturity

* Agricultural investment credit will be subsidized by government with low interest

($1 = 2.6845 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)