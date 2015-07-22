BRIEF-Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's vehicle sales down in April, January-April
* Says vehicle sales down 12.35 percent y/y in April, down 15.84 percent y/y in Jan-Apr
July 22 VENITI SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it bought 50 shares in Straco Sp. z o.o. for 2,500 zlotys ($662)
* Straco Sp. z o.o. to change name to KRUZY.PL Sp. z o.o. and will focus on cooperation with tour operators and tourist agents in selling cruises
* Says its outstanding loans as of April 30 totalled 13.6 billion yuan ($1.97 billion), accumulated new loans exceeded 20 percent of assets at end-2016