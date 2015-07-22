BRIEF-Apple Inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion
* Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6sAp7) Further company coverage:
July 22 Mut AG Messgeraete Fuer Medizin Und Umwelttechnik :
* Q2 EBIT: about 2.0 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago
* Q2 revenue about 13.1 million euros ($14.34 million) versus 11.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6sAp7) Further company coverage:
* Centurylink Inc says estimate that total capital expenditures for remainder of 2017 to be about $1.9 billion