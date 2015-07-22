BRIEF-Alaska Air expects to grow combined network capacity in 2017 by about 8.5 pct
* Says expects to grow combined network capacity in 2017 by about 8.5 pct - SEC filing
July 22 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd :
* Sees Q3 revenue $392-$410 million, non-GAAP EPS $0.92-$1.02
* Q3 revenue view $403.1 mln, non-GAAP EPS view $0.97 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO says not changing full year 2015 outlook Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Says expects to grow combined network capacity in 2017 by about 8.5 pct - SEC filing
May 5 Cigna Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as the health insurer saw customer growth in its commercial business.