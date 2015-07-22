BRIEF-Home Capital reports changes to board of directors
* Home Capital announces changes to the board of directors: Alan Hibben to replace Gerald Soloway effective today
July 22 GreenItaly1 SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that the court in Busto Arsizio decreed the preventive seizure involving Prima Vera SpA for no more than 2,562,802.26 euros ($2.80 million)
* Prima Vera to appeal against the decree
* Prima Vera notified GreenItaly1 that it will cover the financial losses that could result from the criminal proceedings
* GreenItaly1 signed a framework agreement with Prima Vera on June 25, 2015 for the reverse takeover of GreenItaly1 by Prima Vera
* EMC Insurance Group Inc reports 2017 first quarter results, and announces a presentation by management at the 2017 east coast ideas investor conference