July 22 Ipsos SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 832.9 million euros ($906.5 million), up by 10.2 percent

* H1 adjusted net profit group share is 30.5 million euros versus 26.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating result is 32.9 million euros versus 28.9 million euros a year ago

* Expects revenue will grow more that expected

* Expects that the current operating margin will be at least 10 percent Source text for Eikon:

