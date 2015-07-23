July 23 Unilever NV

* H1 turnover increased by 12 pct to 27.0 billion euros ($29.5 billion) including a positive currency impact of 10 pct

* H1 operating profit 3.8 billion euros, down 13 pct

* H1 net profit 2.7 billion euros, down 11 pct

* H1 emerging markets underlying sales growth of 6.0 pct with volume up 1.9 pct and price up 4.0 pct

* H1 underlying sales growth 2.9 pct with volume up 1.1 pct and price up 1.7 pct

* Q2 underlying sales growth 2.9 pct with underlying volume growth 1.3 pct and price up 1.5 pct

* H1 sales in the Americas amounted to 8.8 billion euros versus 7.6 billion euros a year ago

* H1 sales in asia/AMET/RUB amounted to 11.4 billion euros versus 9.8 billion euros a year ago