Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 9
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
July 23MEX Polska SA :
* Said on Wednesday Andrzej Domzal acquired 655,678 shares representing 8.55 percent stake in capital increase process
* Joanna Kowalewska acquired 655,678 shares representing 8.55 percent stake in capital increase process
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
* Refers to high court suit between Yong Toi Mee, Cheang Kim Leong & Radiant Response and co