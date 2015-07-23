July 23 Marvipol SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it started negotiations with Panattoni Development Europe sp. z o.o. (Panattoni) concerning project for construction of warehouse and logistics center near Warsaw, Poland

* The parties consider entrusting the management of development to a special purpose unit, co-owned by Marvipol and Panattoni

* Says it signed on July 21 first agreements with Panattoni and PG Europe S.a r.l. (PG Europe) under the project

* Under the agreements, Industrial Center 37 sp. z o.o. (Industrial Center), unit of Marvipol, will act as investor and Panattoni as developer of the project

* Parties also signed preliminary deal to sell stake in Industrial Center to PG Europe

