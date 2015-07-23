July 23 BinckBank N.V. :

* Announced on Wednesday the District Court of the Hague ruled in the case Euronext N.V. and Euronext Amsterdam N.V. filed against TOM Holding N.V., TOM Broker B.V., TOM B.V. and BinckBank

* BinckBank has been ordered to refrain from infringement of the database rights and misleading advertising about Smart Execution, as well as the use of certain ticker symbols and data of Euronext

* BinckBank has also been summoned to pay damages suffered by Euronext, of which the amount is to be determined in a damage assessment procedure

* BinckBank examines its position regarding appeal

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)